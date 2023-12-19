Crews respond after large mulch pile catches on fire at Seneca landfill

Mulch fire in Seneca
Mulch fire in Seneca(Seneca Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca City Fire Department said crews responded to a landfill in the Seneca Area Monday afternoon after a large mulch pile caught fire.

Officials said crews responded to the Seneca Construction & Demolition (C&D) Landfill along Wells Highway at around 3:25 p.m. after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, the mulch pile was around 5000 cubic yards large, and the fire spread quickly across it due to the wind.

Officials stated that crews were able to contain the fire. However, they are still working on completely extinguishing the flames. Officials added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday
First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in
Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide denied bond

Latest News

Upstate group helps bring lost dogs home
Upstate group helps bring lost dogs home
Mulch fire in Seneca
Crews respond to mulch fire in Seneca
Anderson County Cash Seizure
Anderson County Cash Seizure
Asheville Drug Arrests
Asheville Drug Arrests