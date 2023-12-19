Crews respond after large mulch pile catches on fire at Seneca landfill

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca City Fire Department said crews responded to a landfill in the Seneca Area Monday afternoon after a large mulch pile caught fire.

Officials said crews responded to the Seneca Construction & Demolition (C&D) Landfill along Wells Highway at around 3:25 p.m. after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, the mulch pile was around 5000 cubic yards large, and the fire spread quickly across it due to the wind.

Autoplay

Officials stated that crews were able to contain the fire. However, they are still working on completely extinguishing the flames. Officials added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.