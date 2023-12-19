Driver dies after crashing into the back of tractor-trailer in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that killed one person in Spartanburg County on Monday.
Troopers said the crash happened along South Pine Street at around 2:56 p.m.
According to troopers, the victim was traveling along South Pine Street when they crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers stated that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 75-year-old Patsy Coker from Union.
