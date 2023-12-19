Driver dies after crashing into the back of tractor-trailer in Spartanburg Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that killed one person in Spartanburg County on Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened along South Pine Street at around 2:56 p.m.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling along South Pine Street when they crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers stated that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 75-year-old Patsy Coker from Union.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday
First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in
Isaiah Michael Anderson
Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus

Latest News

Clemson city council is considering a pilot program for open air trolleys in the city
City of Clemson considers pilot program for open air trolleys
Clemson will play Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at noon on Friday, Dec. 29th in...
Gator Bowl President explains what fans should expect for Clemson’s final game
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness