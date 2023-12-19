Greenville officials announce faster route for drivers to bypass downtown

With the addition of a second right-turn lane from East North Street to North Academy, a...
With the addition of a second right-turn lane from East North Street to North Academy, a faster route around downtown is now available for motorists.(City of Greenville)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville has good news for drivers who want to avoid the traffic of downtown.

On Tuesday a second right-turn lane opened from East North Street to North Academy Street.

City engineers also removed a traffic signal at Elford and Academy while retiming the remaining traffic signals.

Officials said the changes create a more efficient bypass for drivers and increase the walkability in the city center, where they are planning to create a pedestrian-friendly walking route.

