Greenville officials announce faster route for drivers to bypass downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville has good news for drivers who want to avoid the traffic of downtown.

On Tuesday a second right-turn lane opened from East North Street to North Academy Street.

City engineers also removed a traffic signal at Elford and Academy while retiming the remaining traffic signals.

Officials said the changes create a more efficient bypass for drivers and increase the walkability in the city center, where they are planning to create a pedestrian-friendly walking route.

