Christmas hours for grocery stores

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holidays fast approaching, it is important to make sure that you are properly stocked before baking the family pie. Many grocery chains across the U.S. are going to have their doors closed on Christmas day so their employees can join in the cheer, and have announced their hours for any customer needing to make some last-minute purchases.

Here is a list of each major grocery chain’s holiday hours:

Lowes Foods:

Christmas Eve: Open at regular hours and close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Publix:

Christmas Eve: Open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Walmart:

Christmas Eve: Open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Food Lion:

Christmas Eve: Open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Trader Joes:

Christmas Eve: Open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Whole Foods:

Christmas Eve: Open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Harris Teeter

Christmas Eve: Open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Ingles:

Christmas Eve: Open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Aldi:

Christmas Eve: Open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

LIDL:

Christmas Eve: Open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

The Fresh Market:

Christmas Eve: Open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Earth Fare:

Christmas Eve: Open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores are closed.

Walgreens and CVS will keep their doors open on Christmas Day.

