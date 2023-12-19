Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

The Texas governor signed a bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. (CNN, TEXAS GOVERNOR’S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging a new Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and permit local judges to order them to leave the country.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, came less than 24 hours after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure during a ceremony on the U.S. border in Brownsville. The law takes effect in March.

The American Civil Liberties Union, their Texas branch, and the Texas Civil Rights Project claim on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant aid groups that the new law is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and 34th Judicial District Attorney Bill Hicks, who are listed as defendants, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The bill overrides bedrock constitutional principles and flouts federal immigration law while harming Texans, in particular Brown and Black communities,” Adriana Piñon, legal director of the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Police say no arrests made after fight at Haywood Mall goes viral
Police say no arrests after videos of Haywood Mall fight go viral
Isaiah Michael Anderson
Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

Latest News

A family is celebrating Christmas early because their toddler will be in the hospital getting...
Toddler diagnosed with incurable brain tumor
Emmanuel Quarles was last seen leaving his home with the suspect charged in his murder in...
Coroner confirms remains found of 2015 homicide victim
Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed after being hit head-on by drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says