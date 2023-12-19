‘It’s been a journey:’ Simpsonville native, actress Danielle Brooks brings ‘The Color Purple’ to hometown for private screening

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville native and Golden Globe-nominated actress Danielle Brooks returned home to bring the new Color Purple movie to the Upstate for a private screening on Sunday.

Brooks was overjoyed when she arrived in the Regal Simpsonville Theater, her daughter at her side, to see her ‘village’ come out to support her.

“My village is in the building today. Y’all know its been a journey,” she said. “Truly I would not be here without you all. Growing up this has been my foundation, Simpsonville, South Carolina.”

She goes on to say Bethlehem Baptist Church has been her foundation. This is when she got the desire to become an actress.

“I’ve been going to Bethlehem since I was four,” said Brooks, “and it really has shaped me in so many ways. My first play was at church at six...from there the bug started.”

Brooks later attended the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and then Julliard. She thanked her community for their contributions on her journey.

“You all poured into me whether you gave me two dollars, twenty dollars or two-hundred dollars, I thank you,” said Brooks.

Brooks, 34, is playing Sofia in the new reimagined Color Purple film. A character she also played on Broadway during the 2015- 2017 revival of the stage musical alongside Jennifer Hudson as Shug Avery and Cynthia Enviro as Celie.

“Sofia is a representation of women owning their power and so to be that and learn how to do that walking in the shoes of Sofia everyday has been a real cool experience to do.” said Brooks, “and so I’m excited for young girls and women and men to witness to this story because it truly is for everyone.”

The role of Sofia was originated in the 1985 film version by Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey was one of the producers on the revival version of ‘The Color Purple’ on Broadway, which is where Brooks first connected with media mogul.

“She’s just been a very great resource just giving me great advice on this industry and even just how to be a good human being,” said Brooks, “and yea it’s just been really wonderful getting to connect with her in this way.”

The film is set to be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.