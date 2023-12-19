Judge denies holding Canebrake murder suspect in contempt of court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge has denied holding Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes in contempt of court for failure to provide his iPhone passcode, despite a court order.

Zachary Hughes is charged in the October 2021 stabbing of Christina Parcell in Greer.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed the motion to hold Hughes in contempt in April of 2023 for failing to provide the correct password to unlock his iPhone. Hughes’ defense team said he is forgetful by nature and was not intentionally withholding the information.

Prosecutors argued that Hughes’ memory is exemplary since he was able to memorize all of Beethoven’s sonatas - roughly 600 pages of music.

When determining whether to hold the defendant in contempt, the court must find that the defendant had a “willful disobedience of a court order.”

The court did not find that Hughes’ conduct was willful and the state’s motion was denied. The court order also mentioned that the state must prove a defendant’s knowledge beyond a reasonable doubt, rather than speculating as to what a defendant knows.

“[Hughes] may have been able to remember the music, but it does not clearly prove, beyond a resonable doubt, he could remember the password,” the judge wrote.

