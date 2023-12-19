Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting Cpl. Lucas Watts in Oconee County in November appeared in bond court on Tuesday morning.

Gregory Wayne Maxwell, 50, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with a license in his possession and reckless driving.

The judge set bond at $1 million per count for five of the attempted murder charges. For the sixth charge, the attempted murder count from Watts being struck, the judge did not set bond for Maxwell. He will have to appear before a circuit court judge at a later date.

Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in November.(FOX Carolina)

Maxwell appeared to have difficulty understanding the allegations against him. He shook his head when the judge asked if he understood the charges.

“Your honor, he’s not fully understanding,” Maxwell’s defense attorney said. “He seemed surprised by a lot of this.”

Investigators said Maxwell fired on law enforcement with a rifle during a pursuit on Nov. 16 and one of the bullets passed through the windshield of Watts’ patrol car, leaving the 27-year-old deputy fighting for his life.

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw called it a miracle that Watts survived the shooting. After the hearing, Crenshaw said he was pleased with the judge’s decision to deny bond.

Deputies returned fire during the chase, shooting Maxwell, who was airlifted to the hospital. He underwent surgery and was released shortly before Tuesday’s hearing. Maxwell appeared in a wheelchair at the hearing.

Crenshaw said Maxwell had an outstanding charge out of Michigan for failure to appear in court.

After nearly a month at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Watts was transported to a rehabilitation facility last week to continue his recovery.

Watts has a wife and a newborn son. A fund set up for his medical bills has raised more than $195,000. Click here for more information.

