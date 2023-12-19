Mother who lost children to gun violence files lawsuit against Upstate mall

Khalilah Gray holds a football that belonged to her late son, Shy’Heem Clemons
Khalilah Gray holds a football that belonged to her late son, Shy’Heem Clemons(WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mother who lost two of her children to gun violence in less than six months is suing the Anderson Mall.

Shy’heem Clemons, 19, was shot and killed at the mall in July 2022. Clemons’ mother, Kalilah Gray, lost her daughter Imani Clemons in an unrelated shooting in December 2022.

Shy'heem Clemons
Shy'heem Clemons(Provided by family)

According to Gray’s attorneys, when Shy’heem Clemons was shot at the mall it was following a second encounter with a pair of suspects. Clemons was a football player and engineering student at Greensboro College.

The lawsuit claims the mall failed to keep shoppers safe despite knowing about criminal activity taking place there. The lawsuit includes a list of alleged crimes reported on or near the mall property between 2017 and 2022.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson Mall for comment on the lawsuit.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson(Anderson Police Department)

Eimillio Robinson was charged in connection with the deadly shooting. Robinson and Clemons both attended T.L. Hanna High School, according to police.

RELATED COVERAGE
Judge defers bond for Anderson Mall shooting suspect to later date
Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
Khalilah Gray holds a football that belonged to her late son, Shy’Heem Clemons
Anderson mother loses second child to gun violence this year, coroner says
Shy’Heem Clemons
Suspect arrested after shooting, killing teen in Anderson
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Police say no arrests made after fight at Haywood Mall goes viral
Police say no arrests after videos of Haywood Mall fight go viral
Isaiah Michael Anderson
Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

Latest News

Emmanuel Quarles was last seen leaving his home with the suspect charged in his murder in...
Coroner confirms remains found of 2015 homicide victim
With the addition of a second right-turn lane from East North Street to North Academy, a...
Greenville officials announce faster route for drivers to bypass downtown
Actor Danielle Brooks from "The Color Purple" participates in the ceremonial lighting of the...
‘It’s been a journey:’ Simpsonville native, actress Danielle Brooks brings ‘The Color Purple’ to hometown for private screening
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head