Mother who lost children to gun violence files lawsuit against Upstate mall

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mother who lost two of her children to gun violence in less than six months is suing the Anderson Mall.

Shy’heem Clemons, 19, was shot and killed at the mall in July 2022. Clemons’ mother, Kalilah Gray, lost her daughter Imani Clemons in an unrelated shooting in December 2022.

Shy'heem Clemons (Provided by family)

According to Gray’s attorneys, when Shy’heem Clemons was shot at the mall it was following a second encounter with a pair of suspects. Clemons was a football player and engineering student at Greensboro College.

The lawsuit claims the mall failed to keep shoppers safe despite knowing about criminal activity taking place there. The lawsuit includes a list of alleged crimes reported on or near the mall property between 2017 and 2022.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson Mall for comment on the lawsuit.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson (Anderson Police Department)

Eimillio Robinson was charged in connection with the deadly shooting. Robinson and Clemons both attended T.L. Hanna High School, according to police.

