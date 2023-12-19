NCDOT: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-26 in Henderson County

FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire has shut down part of I-26 east Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was first reported just after 6 a.m.

All four lanes on I-26 near mile marker 48 are closed four miles east of Exit 44 as of 7:30 a.m.

Officials have listed the following detour:

  • Drivers must take exit 44 (US 25 Business south)
  • Follow US 25 Business South to US 176 east
  • Continue on US 176 to US 25 north
  • Follow US 25 north to exit 8 to re-access I-26 east

MORE NEWS: Clemson considers pilot program for open air trolleys in city

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Isaiah Michael Anderson
Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus
Police say no arrests made after fight at Haywood Mall goes viral
Police say no arrests after videos of Haywood Mall fight go viral
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-26 in Henderson County
Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-26 in Henderson County
Runaway chihuahua on expressway in Staten Island
Runaway chihuahua on expressway in Staten Island
Ice bath gender reveal in Colorado
Ice bath gender reveal in Colorado
Man arrested after deputies recover more than $95K in vehicle after armed robbery
Man arrested after deputies recover more than $95K in vehicle after armed robbery