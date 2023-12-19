NCDOT: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-26 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire has shut down part of I-26 east Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was first reported just after 6 a.m.

All four lanes on I-26 near mile marker 48 are closed four miles east of Exit 44 as of 7:30 a.m.

Officials have listed the following detour:

Drivers must take exit 44 (US 25 Business south)

Follow US 25 Business South to US 176 east

Continue on US 176 to US 25 north

Follow US 25 north to exit 8 to re-access I-26 east

