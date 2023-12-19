NCDOT: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-26 in Henderson County
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire has shut down part of I-26 east Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the fire was first reported just after 6 a.m.
All four lanes on I-26 near mile marker 48 are closed four miles east of Exit 44 as of 7:30 a.m.
Officials have listed the following detour:
- Drivers must take exit 44 (US 25 Business south)
- Follow US 25 Business South to US 176 east
- Continue on US 176 to US 25 north
- Follow US 25 north to exit 8 to re-access I-26 east
