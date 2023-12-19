Newberry County man sentenced for trafficking meth

Mugshot of Tarakus Otazeo, sentenced to 18 years in prison for trafficking drugs
Mugshot of Tarakus Otazeo, sentenced to 18 years in prison for trafficking drugs(Newberry County Detention)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a career criminal was sentenced to prison on Monday for trafficking drugs.

Tarakus Otazeo Coleman, age 31, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Newberry County.

In March, Coleman was arrested during a sting operation, where he sold about 170 grams, the equivalent of about six ounces, of methamphetamine to an undercover agent. Coleman has two previous convictions for robbery, two convictions for burglary, and two former convictions for narcotics distribution.

“Our office is proud to report that another career criminal has been sent to prison to serve a long-term sentence,” Solicitor David Stumbo said. “This sentence sends a clear message to guys like Tarakus Coleman who repeatedly disregard our laws and disrespect our communities.”

Police say that Otazeo pled guilty in August to trafficking more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. His sentence does not accept the possibility of parole.

