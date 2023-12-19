Officials investigating following fire inside vacant building in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department announced that multiple agencies are investigating following a fire that ignited inside a vacant building Saturday.

Officials said they responded to the vacant commercial building along Clemson Boulevard just after noon on Saturday after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, crews found two separate fires in the building and were able to quickly extinguish them. They added that they searched the building but could not find anyone inside.

Officials stated that the Anderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire with the Anderson Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

