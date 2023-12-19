Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton Place has been serving children in Greenville for nearly 50 years. The most recent McKinney-Vento data shows that in 2021, at least 1,000 Greenville County students experienced homelessness. Most of them are in grades Kindergarten through 5th. Now, leaders hope this grant money will help make systemic changes.

“In a perfect world, we would have not only prevented youth homelessness, we would have ended it,” said Anne Marie Maertens, the Executive Director of Pendleton Place.

The organization started in just a small brick house as an emergency foster home.

“Over the years, we’ve evolved to meet the needs of our hometown,” she said.

Now, the organization offers a 10-bed house, a 14-bed emergency shelter, a drop-in resource center, and more.

“Youth homelessness is a crisis, and we know that youth homelessness really is the gateway into chronic homelessness,” said Maertens.

Pendleton Place is one of only 11 organizations nationwide chosen to receive a federal grant from the Family and Youth Services Bureau.

“What we’re really excited about in the coming three years is working with our community to help prevent youth homelessness from happening at all,” said Maertens.

The grant funds a 3-year pilot program aimed at finding what works to prevent homelessness. It starts with 6 months of planning.

“Starting in January, our team is going to kick off our first youth advisory board meeting, which will really include the experiences of folks maybe who’ve been in foster care or youth who’ve experienced homelessness into what would work in their opinions and how to prevent this from happening in the first place,” she said.

Maertens says they’ll work with different agencies in the area to find the best way to identify at-risk youth before homelessness. All while providing some with case management and financial assistance to families.

“Like youth who are aging out of foster care, maybe it’s youth in an unstable home environment, maybe it’s youth who have been kicked out due to family instability,” said Maertens. “They’re part of our community, and we should take care of our community.”

They were not allowed to tell us how much the grant is for, but they hope over the next three years they’ll be able to take what they’ve learned and apply it to at-risk youth services from this point forward.

