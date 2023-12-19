Retired Chief Justice of SC Supreme Court to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s request for new trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced that former Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal will preside over the motion Alex Murdaugh filed requesting a new murder trial.

Officials said Justice Toal will oversee Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial and decide all of the matters related to these cases, including motions to appoint and relieve the council.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of his wife and child in March and filed the motion for a new trial in October.

Judge Clifton Newman presided over Murdaugh’s murder trial earlier this year. However, he later asked for a new judge to be assigned to handle post-trial motions related to the case since he was already overseeing the hearings for the state financial crimes Murdaugh pleaded guilty to.

