SC teens waiting years for pivotal hearing in juvenile justice process

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County juvenile was stuck in limbo for 893 days, waiting to find out whether they would be tried as a juvenile or as an adult, according to new numbers from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Years-long waits for waiver hearings are becoming more common, according to both DJJ officials. FOX Carolina Investigates spoke with an advocate for kids and teens in the juvenile justice system who said the extra time behind bars only increases the likelihood of the child re-offending.

When a juvenile is charged with certain crimes, a solicitor can file a motion asking a judge to move the case into general sessions where the juvenile will be tried as an adult.

A law change, commonly called Raise the Age, in 2019 made more juvenile offenders eligible to be waived up into adult court and now there’s a growing backlog.

During the FY 2017/2018, solicitors filed nine motions for waiver hearings, according to DJJ. During FY 2022/2023, DJJ said solicitors have filed 58. That’s an increase of 544%.

Data from the Department of Juvenile justice shows a sharp increase in the number of motions solicitors have filed for waiver hearings since the implementation of Raise the Age. (FOX Carolina)

The more motions that are filed, the longer juveniles have to wait for their hearing.

For example, the suspect in the Tanglewood school shooting case waited almost 600 days from the time the solicitor filed his motion to when the hearing was held.

Others, however, have waited even longer.

DJJ said another juvenile from Greenville County spent almost 800 days waiting and a third waited for nearly 900 days -- almost 2.5 years.

FOX Carolina Investigates has previously reported how this is leading to overcrowding and poor conditions in some DJJ facilities.

Dr. Aleksandra Chauhan has spent her life advocating for children, serving as a juvenile defender in Richland County and working with the South Carolina Commission of Indigent Defense.

She said research shows the longer children are behind bars the more they are exposed to aggressive, violent behavior.

“The longer the child remains in incarceration, not only are they victimized and further traumatized, but they also most likely can have more aggressive behavior when they’re released,” said Chauhan, who is now a visiting assistant clinical professor of law at the University of South Carolina’s Joseph F. Rice School of Law

Chauhan said the longer wait at a DJJ facility could also increase the juvenile’s chances of being moved up into adult court because at waiver hearings judges look at conduct at DJJ.

“This is really a survival game or survival time for children,” Chauhan said. “They have to -- for their own life and to protect their own life and their own wellbeing -- fight and engage in those behaviors. So for that to be used against the child is very inappropriate, but it does unfortunately play a role and the judge often considers it as a contributing factor for making a decision about transfer.”

Chauhan said solicitors should use more discretion when it comes to filing for these waiver hearings, which would help to clear the backlog and allow the juveniles quicker access to rehabilitation programs.

She said judges should use discretion when waiving cases, too.

“Every child that’s transferred, in my opinion, it’s really a lost life,” Chauhan said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.