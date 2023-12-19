Schools in Western North Carolina change schedules due to weather

School weather cancellations
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple School districts in North Carolina announced that they are changing their schedules for December 19 in anticipation of freezing temperatures and the possibility of winter weather.

So far, the following districts have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday, December 19.

  • Madison County Schools announced that they will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather. They added that it will be an optional workday for teachers.
  • Mitchell County Schools announced that they will be closed on Tuesday. They added that it will be a Schedule 2 Workday for staff.
  • Buncombe County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to high winds, roadway debris, snow flurries, and freezing temperatures.

You can visit the Closings section of our website for the latest information regarding closings and delays.

