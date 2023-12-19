SCHSL announces realignment after passing proposal to balance competition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) announced their reclassification and realignment plans after they passed a proposal last month to try and balance the competition.

Under the new proposal, at charter schools, every student who lives outside of a school’s assigned attendance zone will count as three for its enrollment numbers. This allowed some charter schools to move up in classification for athletics.

Among the charter schools moving up in classification is Gray Collegiate Academy, who caused controversy this season with their success on the field. Gray Collegiate Academy is in class AA but will move to AAA under the new alignment.

Mountain View Prep, a charter school in Spartanburg recently admitted into the SCHSL, will start in class AAA.

“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”

Officials said schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, but the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee also considered geographics and travel.

According to officials, the reclassifications will take effect at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. They added that the SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet in January to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.

Those interested can read the full details of the realignment here.

