Spartanburg County to break ground on new planetarium

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials are set to break ground on a new planetarium on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The facility will feature a 50-foot domed planetarium theater with 125-140 seats. It will also include two classrooms and a catering kitchen.

The groundbreaking will take place at the downtown Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters on South Church Street.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

