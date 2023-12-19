Spartanburg County to break ground on new planetarium
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials are set to break ground on a new planetarium on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The facility will feature a 50-foot domed planetarium theater with 125-140 seats. It will also include two classrooms and a catering kitchen.
The groundbreaking will take place at the downtown Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters on South Church Street.
The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.
