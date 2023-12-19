Squishmallow launches exclusive McDonald’s Happy Meal in Carolinas

Jazwares announces a partnership with McDonalds to create a Squishmallow happy meal collection
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jazwares, the company behind the internet-breaking Squishmallow, has teamed up with McDonald’s to release a limited-edition Happy Meal collection.

Dubbed the “Squishmallow Squad,” the plushie line consists of twelve popular Squishmallow characters, as well as the McDonald’s mascot Grimace and a brand new, exclusive, secret character. The launch began in select countries, and is beginning its national debut in the Carolinas and East Georgia locations.

“The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm,” said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. “We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand.”

Squishmallows Happy Meals hit the menu on December 26.

