Upstate group helps bring lost dogs home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate rescue group is helping lost dogs find their way back home.

For the first time, the founder of Anakin’s Trails Rescue Group is telling the story that started her mission.

“It’s a dream that I never thought I’d like to live but we’re living it,” Founder of Anakin’s Trails Rescue Group, Ashley Raymond said.

Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn.

Ashley Raymond found a new purpose after her dog went missing.

Now, her rescue group is helping find lost pets like the the two missing dogs, Asta and Moon that ran away from a deadly wreck on Interstate-85.

After searching for days, the group found both dogs. Now, they’ve had 138 rescues.

“Did I think I would be here seven months after our dog was lost? No! Not at all,” Raymond said.

On a stormy Easter weekend, Ashley and Michael Raymond dropped off their dog, Anakin for his first day of training camp in Fountain Inn.

“I got a phone call and they said he got out of the crate at the facility,” Raymond said, “It happened within hours of him being there.”

This was the start of a 29 day search.

“It was just storming all day. It was very, very cold and we were out trekking through the mud all afternoon,” Ashley’s husband, Michael Raymond said.

It wasn’t long before other family members joined in.

They hiked through woods, followed creeks, and walked properties.

“We tried to chase him. We tried to call him. We tried to do everything we could do to catch him and we had no idea that was not going to happen,” Ashley’s mom, Pam Crisp, said.

Every glimmer of hope seemed to turn into more disappointments.

“He came to the top of the hill for the first time we had seen him since he went missing. I dropped everything and yelled Anakin and he looked at us and he turned around and he just ran for it,” Ashley Raymond said.

They later found out that Anakin was battling “Lost Dog Syndrome”. Out of fear, he fled from everyone and couldn’t recognize his owners.

“I hit my knees and I cried and I made a promise. I said, God if you’ll just bring my dog back home I promise to save dogs the rest of my life,” Raymond said.

Anakin’s story quickly spread. Soon, people from Simpsonville to Fountain Inn were on the trail.

Community members pitched in and built a trap.

No matter what they did, they weren’t closing in on Anakin.

“By the third week, we had enough. We were like, we’ve got to get him home. He’s dying. He was dying. He was skin and bones,” Ashley Raymond said.

As hope was fading, Ashley got a call from a neighbor in Simpsonville.

“He walked in the fence. He was watching him come up the driveway. He stepped up from his back porch and as soon as Anakin walked in, he closed the gate behind him and we had him,” Michael Raymond said, “Ashley went out and met them at the house. She sat down in the rain and she just called his name a couple times.”

On this rainy day, Ashley found her sunshine. It came in the form of pounces, tail wags and wet kisses.

“When I had him and he jumped on me, all the hard work just paid off,” Ashley Raymond said.

Ashley says Anakin still has some anxiety from his time in the wild, but is getting better every day.

Physically, he’s healthy and has put on more than the 20 pounds he lost.

“He’s goofy and he’s fat! He still thinks he’s a baby,” Ashley and Michael’s son, Lennon said.

After Anakin was found, Ashley kept her promise.

With the help of her husband, she founded Anakin’s Trails.

The organization helps people find their dogs.

Other than covering the gas it takes to go out and search, the services are free to anyone who needs them.

“I thought, this is why I went through what I went through. It’s to help pets and strays get back home like Anakin did,” Ashley Raymond said.

Find out more about Anakin’s Trails here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.