Clemson adds 22 signees as early signing period opens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson officially welcomed members of its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday morning upon opening of the NCAA early signing period. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 22 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 7, 2024.
Included below are the program’s latest additions.
Tavoy Feagen, CB, Tampa, Fla. - Carrollwood Day School
Sammy Brown, LB, Commerce, Ga. - Jefferson High School
Nolan Hauser, PK, Cornelius, N.C. - William A. Hough High School
Drew Woodaz, LB, Wesley Chapel, Fla. - Jesuit High School
David Eziomume, RB, Acworth, Ga. - North Cobb High School
Ricardo Jones, S, Warner Robins, Ga. - Peach County High School
CJ Kubah-Taylor, LB, Frederick, Md. - Our Lady of Good Counsel
TJ Moore, WR, Key West, Fla. - Tampa Catholic High School
Hevin Brown-Shuler, DT, Columbia, SC - Pace Academy (GA)
Champ Thompson, DT, Gainesville, Ga. - Gainesville High School
Joe Wilkinson, S, Rome, Ga. - Rome High School
Darien Mayo, DE, York, Pa. - Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD)
Noah Dixons, S, Lagrange, Ga. - Troup County High School
Watson Young, OL, Clemson, SC - Daniel High School
Adam Kissayi, DE, Palm Bay, Fla. - Heritage High School
Ronan O’Connell, OL, Franklin, Tenn. - Page High School
Ashton Hampton, CB, Tallahassee, Fla. - Florida State University High School
Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Midlothian, Texas - Midlothian High School
Corian Gipson, CB, Fort Worth, Texas - Lancaster High School
Christian Bentancur, TE, Lakemoor, Ill. - Marian Central Catholic
Elyjah Thurmon, OL, Rienzi, Miss. - Bradwell Institute (GA)
Mason Wade, OL, Hamilton, Va. - Loudoun Valley High School
(PWO) Chase Byrd, WR, Greenville, SC - Greer High School
