Clemson adds 22 signees as early signing period opens

Clemson signs 22 in early signing period
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson officially welcomed members of its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday morning upon opening of the NCAA early signing period. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 22 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 7, 2024.

Included below are the program’s latest additions.

Tavoy Feagen, CB, Tampa, Fla. - Carrollwood Day School

Sammy Brown, LB, Commerce, Ga. - Jefferson High School

Nolan Hauser, PK, Cornelius, N.C. - William A. Hough High School

Drew Woodaz, LB, Wesley Chapel, Fla. - Jesuit High School

David Eziomume, RB, Acworth, Ga. - North Cobb High School

Ricardo Jones, S, Warner Robins, Ga. - Peach County High School

CJ Kubah-Taylor, LB, Frederick, Md. - Our Lady of Good Counsel

TJ Moore, WR, Key West, Fla. - Tampa Catholic High School

Hevin Brown-Shuler, DT, Columbia, SC - Pace Academy (GA)

Champ Thompson, DT, Gainesville, Ga. - Gainesville High School

Joe Wilkinson, S, Rome, Ga. - Rome High School

Darien Mayo, DE, York, Pa. - Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD)

Noah Dixons, S, Lagrange, Ga. - Troup County High School

Watson Young, OL, Clemson, SC - Daniel High School

Adam Kissayi, DE, Palm Bay, Fla. - Heritage High School

Ronan O’Connell, OL, Franklin, Tenn. - Page High School

Ashton Hampton, CB, Tallahassee, Fla. - Florida State University High School

Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Midlothian, Texas - Midlothian High School

Corian Gipson, CB, Fort Worth, Texas - Lancaster High School

Christian Bentancur, TE, Lakemoor, Ill. - Marian Central Catholic

Elyjah Thurmon, OL, Rienzi, Miss. - Bradwell Institute (GA)

Mason Wade, OL, Hamilton, Va. - Loudoun Valley High School

(PWO) Chase Byrd, WR, Greenville, SC - Greer High School

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
SCHP: Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head
Emmanuel Quarles was last seen leaving his home with the suspect charged in his murder in...
Coroner confirms remains found of 2015 homicide victim

Latest News

Clemson signs 22 in early signing period
Clemson signs 22 in early signing period
Greenville High School honored 10 of its athletes Tuesday, including four cross country/track...
Ten Greenville athletes realize college dreams, two become Gamecocks
Clemson midfielder Ousmane Sylla (10) battles Notre Dame midfielder KK Baffour (16) for the...
Three Tigers Selected in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
Clemson will play Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at noon on Friday, Dec. 29th in...
Gator Bowl President explains what fans should expect for Clemson’s final game