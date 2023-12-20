Clemson adds 22 signees as early signing period opens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson officially welcomed members of its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday morning upon opening of the NCAA early signing period. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 22 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 7, 2024.

Included below are the program’s latest additions.

Tavoy Feagen, CB, Tampa, Fla. - Carrollwood Day School

Sammy Brown, LB, Commerce, Ga. - Jefferson High School

Nolan Hauser, PK, Cornelius, N.C. - William A. Hough High School

Drew Woodaz, LB, Wesley Chapel, Fla. - Jesuit High School

David Eziomume, RB, Acworth, Ga. - North Cobb High School

Ricardo Jones, S, Warner Robins, Ga. - Peach County High School

CJ Kubah-Taylor, LB, Frederick, Md. - Our Lady of Good Counsel

TJ Moore, WR, Key West, Fla. - Tampa Catholic High School

Hevin Brown-Shuler, DT, Columbia, SC - Pace Academy (GA)

Champ Thompson, DT, Gainesville, Ga. - Gainesville High School

Joe Wilkinson, S, Rome, Ga. - Rome High School

Darien Mayo, DE, York, Pa. - Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD)

Noah Dixons, S, Lagrange, Ga. - Troup County High School

Watson Young, OL, Clemson, SC - Daniel High School

Adam Kissayi, DE, Palm Bay, Fla. - Heritage High School

Ronan O’Connell, OL, Franklin, Tenn. - Page High School

Ashton Hampton, CB, Tallahassee, Fla. - Florida State University High School

Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Midlothian, Texas - Midlothian High School

Corian Gipson, CB, Fort Worth, Texas - Lancaster High School

Christian Bentancur, TE, Lakemoor, Ill. - Marian Central Catholic

Elyjah Thurmon, OL, Rienzi, Miss. - Bradwell Institute (GA)

Mason Wade, OL, Hamilton, Va. - Loudoun Valley High School

(PWO) Chase Byrd, WR, Greenville, SC - Greer High School

