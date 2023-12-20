Community, Law Enforcement agencies support Oconee Co. deputy injured in shooting with benefit concert

Community, Law Enforcement agencies support Oconee Co. deputy injured in shooting with benefit concert
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An outpouring of support from the community and Upstate law enforcement agencies on Tuesday night for Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Lucas Watts, who was shot in the line of duty last month.

A benefit concert, silent auction, and blood drive were held in Pickens to raise money for Watts and his family on his long road to recovery.

“What we ask of these young men and women when they go out there on a day-to-day basis. It really is serious business,” said Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach.

Watts was shot on Nov. 16 during a pursuit and was severely injured. Days after the shooting, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw called it a “miracle” that Watts survived his injuries. Cpl. Watts is currently undergoing rehab in Atlanta.

“He’s having to relearn everything over. Possibly how to walk again, how to talk again. So it’s going to be a long process,” said Crenshaw.

The benefit concert at The Market at the Mill saw people from across the Upstate, even people from Georgia, coming to show their support for the Watts family.

“We got your back, and if you need anything, let us know, and we’ll be there to help you and your family,” said Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos.

“Events like this, again, are a testament to the strength of law enforcement, but also the community,” said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James.

As of Tuesday night, the total amount raised from the benefit concert was still being counted.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
School weather cancellations
Schools in Western North Carolina change schedules due to weather
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head
Zachary Hughes
Judge denies holding Canebrake murder suspect in contempt of court

Latest News

Greenville High School honored 10 of its athletes Tuesday, including four cross country/track...
Ten Greenville athletes realize college dreams, two become Gamecocks
Greenville High School honored 10 of its athletes Tuesday, including four cross country/track...
Ten Greenville athletes realize college dreams, two become Gamecocks
In Depth on what Colorado ruling means for 2024 campaign
In Depth on what Colorado ruling means for 2024 campaign
Groundbreaking for planetarium to be built in Spartanburg
Groundbreaking for planetarium to be built in Spartanburg