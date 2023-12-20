Community, Law Enforcement agencies support Oconee Co. deputy injured in shooting with benefit concert

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An outpouring of support from the community and Upstate law enforcement agencies on Tuesday night for Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Lucas Watts, who was shot in the line of duty last month.

A benefit concert, silent auction, and blood drive were held in Pickens to raise money for Watts and his family on his long road to recovery.

“What we ask of these young men and women when they go out there on a day-to-day basis. It really is serious business,” said Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach.

Watts was shot on Nov. 16 during a pursuit and was severely injured. Days after the shooting, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw called it a “miracle” that Watts survived his injuries. Cpl. Watts is currently undergoing rehab in Atlanta.

“He’s having to relearn everything over. Possibly how to walk again, how to talk again. So it’s going to be a long process,” said Crenshaw.

The benefit concert at The Market at the Mill saw people from across the Upstate, even people from Georgia, coming to show their support for the Watts family.

“We got your back, and if you need anything, let us know, and we’ll be there to help you and your family,” said Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos.

“Events like this, again, are a testament to the strength of law enforcement, but also the community,” said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James.

As of Tuesday night, the total amount raised from the benefit concert was still being counted.

