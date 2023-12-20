Deputies searching for armed, dangerous suspect in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

Deputies said 31-year-old Jacob Ryan Mims has 14 warrants out for his arrest including for attempted murder, resisting arrest, escape, reckless driving, driving under suspension and prisoner removing device.

Sheriff Chuck Wright spoke with FOX Carolina about Mims for Most Wanted on Wednesday. After filming, deputies received a tip that Mims was at a home on Reidville Road in Moore.

When deputies tried to stop Mims, they said he fled from a car behind a grocery store at the intersection of Reidville Road and Highway 290. Canines were unable to track him.

Investigators said Mims appeared to have a firearm so he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is transient and has reportedly made suicidal threats if approached by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Mims’ whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.