Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in November

Jayden Cowart
Jayden Cowart(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jayden Cowart, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away last month.

Deputies said Cowart was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. on November 25 at a residence along Beachwood Road in Marietta.

According to deputies, they believe he is still in the area, potentially wearing black jogging pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Deputies described Cowart as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cowart is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

