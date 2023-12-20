Family of boy who died from Benadryl overdose sues DSS

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate grandmother wants to hold the state accountable for the death of her 6-year-old grandson.

Aydon Quinn died in October 2022. The Spartanburg County coroner said the boy had enough Benadryl in his system at the time of his death to kill an adult man and showed signs of an overdose.

Both of Aydon’s guardians are facing charges in connection with his death. Sarah Stewart is charged with homicide by child abuse and Christopher Stewart is charged with placing a child at risk.

However, a new lawsuit filed by Aydon’s maternal grandmother Kimberly Lee Evans said the Department of Social Services is also responsible for Aydon’s fate.

“Upon information and belief, the Defendant SCDSS was on repeated notice that Aydon was being abused and neglected prior to his death. Upon information and belief, SCDSS knew that Aydon’s home was not a safe place and that he was at risk of harm if he continued to live there,” the lawsuit filed in Spartanburg County Court said. “Despite this knowledge, SCDSS did not remove Aydon from the home, and allowed him to stay in a dangerous environment until he was eventually killed.”

The lawsuit said Aydon’s mother Kasie Tessnear gave birth to him while she was incarcerated in federal prison. Through a friend, she found Christopher who said he would care for Aydon.

Eventually, the lawsuit said, Christopher married Sarah. While there was frequent communication between Tessnear and Christopher at first, the lawsuit said it had ceased by the time Aydon died.

“Unbeknowst to Aydon’s biological family, Chris and Sarah Stewart were abusive to Aydon. Upon information and belief, they were extremely physically abusive, emotionally abusive, and neglectful as caregivers. In particular, they drugged Aydon with benedryl when they wanted him to be quiet,” the lawsuit said.

The complaint also said Aydon was frequently locked in his room without food and unable to use the restroom. This went on for years, according to the lawsuit, and Aydon often had bruises on his body.

During an autopsy for the Aydon, the coroner also noted bruises in various stages of healing on his body.

The lawsuit said DSS was “on repeated notice that Aydon was being abused.”

When the Stewarts were arrested in March 2023, five months after Aydon’s death, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was conducted at the home, which revealed Aydon was living in filthy conditions. It was also learned that previous child abuse referrals had been made to DSS.

“In particular, on one occasion, a DSS caseworker came to the home in response to one of the many calls that were made to them and said caseworker saw the lock on the outside of Aydon’s door, yet did nothing to protect Aydon,” the lawsuit said.

At the time a DSS spokesperson released this statement to FOX Carolina News:

“The individuals in question in the death of Aydon Quinn have never been licensed foster parents in the State of South Carolina through the Department of Social Services. The placement of this child with these individuals was not facilitated by DSS in any way and was done privately.”

FOX Carolina Investigates made multiple attempts to gain access to records about any investigations or complaints at the Stewart’s home, but these requests were denied.

DSS has not responded to the lawsuit yet.

This year, the agency has closed at least nine lawsuits totaling more than $1 million in payouts to plaintiffs, according to the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund documents. Most of those cases alleged negligent supervision.

