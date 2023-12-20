FBI agents at home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Federal agents are at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in their yard in the Conway area.

Kevin Wheeler, a spokesperson for the FBI, said on Wednesday morning that agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home along Corbett Drive for a civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination.

Wheeler said they are investigating the couple in response to the cross-burning and harassment allegations.

The FBI released a statement saying in part:

We are working jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as our local and state partners, to thoroughly examine this matter, and we’re dedicated to ensuring equality and fairness within our communities.

We have also been in communication with local community organizations to understand their concerns surrounding this matter and to emphasize our commitment to fostering trust and accountability.

As this is an ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided, but rest assured, we are dedicated to this matter and the civil rights of all Americans.

We first brought you this story last week when Shawn and Monica Williams told WMBF News that they walked outside their home to a burning cross facing their home over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Williams claim that Butler has used the “n-word” and has also chased off surveyors and people from the water and sewer department.

Horry County police arrested Butler and Hartnett following the cross-burning incident and charged the two with second-degree harassment.

A police report shows that during the arrest, Hartnett yelled racial slurs at the Williams and it was caught on body camera.

Since their arrests, the NAACP has launched an investigation into the cross burning.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill has also come out and called the cross-burning incident appalling and unacceptable.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crime law. Members of the NAACP said it’s time to renew efforts and call on state lawmakers to pass a hate crime law in the state.

Horry County police are also on the scene and blocking the road for the FBI agents.

The FBI said it encourages any who may be subjected to crimes involving hate and discrimination to contact law enforcement and the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.

