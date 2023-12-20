Former Lexington County deputy charged with DUI, hit and run

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County deputy was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Officials said Terry Govan, 52, crashed his car near his subdivision’s entrance on Tuesday night.

No one was hurt during the crash.

Govan, who had been a deputy for Lexington County since 2001, was fired by Sheriff Jay Koon following the crash, SCHP added.

Govan was released from Lexington County Detention Center on Wednesday after appearing before a magistrate judge.

