Former Lexington County deputy charged with DUI, hit and run

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County deputy was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

No one was hurt during the crash.

Govan, who had been a deputy for Lexington County since 2001, was fired by Sheriff Jay Koon following the crash, SCHP added.

Govan was released from Lexington County Detention Center on Wednesday after appearing before a magistrate judge.

