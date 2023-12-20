Furman football adds 12 on early national signing day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Furman head coach Clay Hendrix welcomed the addition of 12 recruits to the Paladins’ program on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Furman’s additions include three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, two defensive backs, a tight end, quarterback, and running back. Two of the three offensive linemen and the Paladins’ newest defensive interior lineman all hail from the Upstate.

They include Broome High School’s Steven O’Dell and T.L. Hanna’s Chase Gregorek — both offensive tackles — and Greenville High School’s Bruce Knauber, a standout defensive tackle for the 4A Upstate finalist Red Raiders. All three Palmetto state products played in South Carolina’s recent North vs. South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach. Defensive end Malaki Dobbins from Elm City, N.C. (Southern Nash H.S.), a participant in North Carolina’s East-West All-Star Game, rounds out the four linemen who joined the Paladins on Wednesday. Furman’s two new wide receivers include Devin Hester, Jr. (no relation to the former NFL standout) from Athens, Ga., (Cedar Shoals H.S.) and Santino Varvel from Goodyear, Ariz. (Canyon View H.S.). Hester accounted for 96 receptions for 1,623 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior and senior, and Varvel was credited with 44 catches for 744 yards and 10 scores this past season.

The Paladins’ two additions in the secondary include Den Johnson from Pelham, Ga. (Pelham H.S.) and Jordan Miller of Conyers, Ga. (Arabia Mountain H.S.). Johnson earned all-region honors at both quarterback and safety, and Miller was recognized as an all-region defensive back three times during his prep career, which included eight interceptions and 18 touchdowns. Furman’s addition at tight end is Boone, N.C., product Jackson Pryor (Watauga H.S.), a two-time all-conference choice and 2023 Western North Carolina All-Star. Tampa, Fla., product Trey Hedden (Tampa Catholic H.S.) is the latest quarterback to join the Paladin program following a senior season that saw him pass for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for seven scores.

Gavin Hall from Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville H.S.) is the lone addition to Furman’s backfield. Hall earned Region 8-6A Player of the Year honors this fall after helping lead Gainesville to a 12-1 record and state quarterfinal playoff appearance in a campaign that saw him rush for 1,609 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also caught 22 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Elephants. Furman registered a 10-3 record in 2023 and claimed the program’s 15th Southern Conference championship en route to a quarterfinal appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Paladins ranked among the FCS Top 10 from the preseason and as high as second for one three-week stretch before finishing seventh in the final regular season poll. The Paladins’ season ended with a 35-28 overtime loss at second-ranked Montana in quarterfinal round playoff action on Dec. 8.

2023 Furman Football Signees (Dec. 20-22 NCAA Early Signing Period)

Noah Akinsola, OL, 6-5, 285, Fr., Frisco, Texas (Reedy H.S.)Malaki Dobbins, DE, 6-3, 235, Fr., Elm City, N.C. (Southern Nash H.S.)Chase Gregork, OL, 6-4, 275, Fr., Anderson, S.C. (T.L. Hanna H.S.)Gavin Hall, RB, 5-9, 185, Fr., Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville H.S.)Trey Hedden, QB, 6-3, 220, Fr., Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Catholic H.S.)Devin Hester, Jr., WR, 5-10, 165, Athens, Ga. ( Cedar Shoals H.S.)Den Johnson, DB, 6-1, 175, Fr., Pelham, Ga. (Pelham H.S.)Bruce Knauber, DL, 6-2, 295, Fr., Greenville, S.C. (Greenville H.S.)Jordan Miller, DB, 5-11, 170, Fr., Conyers, Ga. (Arabia Mountain H.S.)Steven O’Dell, OL, 6-7, 297, Fr., Jonesville, S.C. (Broome H.S.)Jackson Pryor, TE, 6-5, 210, Fr., Boone, N.C. (Watauga H.S.)Santino Varvel, WR, 6-3, 180, Fr., Goodyear, Ariz. (Canyon View H.S.)

Noah Akinsola, OL6-5, 285, Freshman Frisco, Texas Reedy High School

Committed to Furman on July 31, 2023...projected 2024 graduate of Reedy (5A) High School...football coach was Chad Cole...played offensive tackle..was a unanimous first team all-district selection as a senior after earning second team honors his junior year...helped lead Reedy to a 12-1 season in 2023 that included area and district championships...member of 2022 team that went 10-2 and earned bi-district title...made 25 starts in his career...also played basketball and competed in the shot put and discus.

Personal: Full name is Noah Ayodele Akinsola...born April 24, 2006, in Frisco, Texas...son of Niyi and Loretta Akinsola...has a sister, Mariah.

Malaki Dobbins, DE6-3, 235, Freshman Elm City, N.C. Southern Nash High School

Committed to Furman on July 22...projected 2024 graduate of Southern Nash (3A) High School...football coach was Brian Batchelor...played defensive end and outside linebacker...totaled 65 tackles, 25 tackles for-loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles in helping lead Southern Nash to a 10-2 record and conference championship in 2023...selected to play in East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro...also competed in baseball and was a member of his school’s swim team.

Personal: Full name is Tyren Malaki Dobbins...born July 31, 2006, in Greensboro, North Carolina...son of Heather Dobbins...has a sister, Noel Dobbins, and two brothers, Nakia Lynch and Tysen Garcia...mother played softball at Greensboro College...an uncle played football at Elon.

Chase Gregorek, OL6-4, 275, Freshman Anderson, S.C. T.L. Hanna High School

Committed to Furman on Sept. 12...projected 2024 graduate of T.L. Hanna (5A) High School...football coach was Jason Tone...played offensive tackle...earned All-Region 1-5A and all-state honors in 2023 after helping lead T.L. Hanna to a 10-2 season and second round playoff appearance before falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork, 31-28...participated in South Carolina’s North vs. South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach...also starred in lacrosse, earning all-region honors his junior season.

Personal: Full name is Chase Michael Gregorek...born May 11, 2005, in Palm City, Florida...son of Michael and Michelle Gregorek..has a twin brother, Caden.

Gavin Hall, RB5-9, 185, Freshman Gainesville, Ga. Gainesville High School

Committed to Furman on Apr. 7..projected 2024 graduate of Gainesville (6A) High School...football coach was Josh NIblett....played quarterback and running back...spent his senior year at Gainesville after transferring from Hebron Christian (3A) High School...earned Region 8-6A Player of the Year honors after helping lead Gainesville to a 12-1 record and state quarterfinal playoff appearance...rushed for 1,609 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023, averaging 7.8 yards per carry...also caught 22 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns...finished fourth in the state in rushing as a junior at Hebron Christian, totaling 2,547 yards and 32 touchdowns (9.8 ypc)...also passed for 1,790 yards and 18 TDs.

Personal: Full name is Jermiah Gavin Hall...born November 29, 2004, in Gainesville, Georgia...son of Shane and Marie Hall..has a brother, Wyatt Kennedy.

Trey Hedden, QB 6-3, 220, Freshman Tampa, Florida Tampa Catholic High School

Committed to Furman on June 14...December 2023 graduate of Tampa Catholic (2A Metro) High School who will enroll at Furman in January and take part in spring practice...football coach was Jerid Mcintyre...played quarterback...completed 120-of-197 passes for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for seven scores as a senior...threw for 1,896 yards and 27 scores in 9-2 junior campaign that included a district championship...also starred in track...region finalist as a junior in the 400m hurdles and 4x800m.

Personal: Full name is Terry Potter Hedden III...born April 5, 2006, in Tampa, Florida...son of Terry Hedden, Jr., and Betsy Shafer...has two brothers — Jackson and Maverick.

Devin Hester, Jr., WR5-10, 165, Freshman Athens, Ga. Cedar Shoals High School

Committed to Furman on June 22...projected 2024 graduate of Cedar Shoals (4A) High School...football coach was Leroy Ryals...played wide receiver...combined for 96 receptions for 1,623 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior and senior...50 catches for 953 yards and 16 TDs his junior year represented new school standards, as did 1,461 all-purpose yards...three-time all-region selection and all-state pick as a junior (senior year yet to be announced)...also starred in track, competing in the long jump and 400m, 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m.

Personal: Full name is Devin Rashaad Hester, Jr...born September 10, 2006, in Chattanooga, Tennessee...son of Devin Hester, Sr., and Shana Hester...has two siblings, Taleah Brown and Alona Hester.

Den Johnson, CB6-1, 175, Freshman Pelham, Ga. Pelham High School Committed to Furman on August 1...projected 2024 graduate of Pelham (1A) High School...football coach was Leonard Guyton...played defensive back and quarterback...rushed for 589 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, helping Pelham to a second round playoff appearancefirst team all-region selection as a quarterback and second team laurels as a safety...ran for 1,069 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

Personal: Full name is Berdendrick Rondale Johnson...born December 5, 2005, in Thomasville, Georgia...son of Den Johnson, Sr., and Lovedy Spicer...has six siblings: Harleigh Spicer, Tristian Spicer, Desja Johnson, Ericka Johnson, Xaiden Johnson, Xaliyah Johnson.

Bruce Knauber, DL6-2, 295, Freshman Greenville, S.C. Greenville High School

Committed to Furman on May 25...projected 2024 graduate of Greenville (4A) High School...football coach was Greg Porter...played defensive line...helped lead Greenville to consecutive 10-3, 10-4, and 10-4 campaigns that resulted in Upper State runner-up finishes all three years...credited with 94 tackles, including 21 for-loss, and 8.5 sacks in 2023 campaign that ended with a 42-35 overtime loss to Westside, the eventual state champion...participated in South Carolina’s North vs. South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach...two-time all-region and all-state selection...member of two state championship track & field teams at Greenville.

Personal: Full name is Bruce Edward Knauber...born January 26, 2006, in Savannah, Georgia...son of Mark Knauber and Martha Bryant, and stepson of Douglas Bryant...has a brother, Max.

Jordan Miller, DB5-11, 170, Freshman Conyers, Ga. Arabia Mountain High School

Committed to Furman on July 8, 2023...projected 2024 graduate of Arabia Mountain (5A) High School...football coach was Julian Washington...played defensive back, wide receiver, and return specialist....three-time first team all-region selection as a defensive back, with first coming in 6-4A and junior and senior year recognition at the 4-5A classification...added second team all-county honors in 2023 after helping lead Arabia Mount to a 9-2 record and region championship...accounted for 60 tackles, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his prep tenure...also a standout in track, winning county championships in the 300m hurdles and long jump while finishing as a state finalist in the 4x100m relay in 2002, his sophomore year.

Personal: Full name is Jordan Keipatrick Miller...born January 10, 2006, in Atlanta, Georgia...son of David Booker and Bessie Miller-Booker.

Steven O’Dell, OL6-7, 297, Freshman Jonesville, S.C. Broome High School

Committed to Furman on July 17...projected 2024 graduate of Broome (3A) High School...football coach was Lynn Fleming...played offensive line...helped lead Broome to a 9-3 record in 2023, including the program’s first playoff win in five years...named 2023 3A Upperstate Lineman of the Year...three-time all-region selection, two-time all-county pick, and two- time all-state honoree...selected to play in North vs. South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach..also starred in track & field..region shot put champion.

Personal: Full name is Steven Thomas O’Dell...born July 17, 2006, in Spartanburg, South Carolina...son of Jason and Molly O’Dell...has a brother, Coleman...father played football at Presbyterian.

Jackson Pryor, TE6-5, 210, Freshman Boone, N.C. Watauga High School

Committed to Furman on July 8...projected 2024 graduate of Watauga (4A) High School...football coach was Ryan Habich...played tight end...two-time all-conference selection and Western North Carolina All-Star his senior year...helped lead Watauga to a 10-2 record and conference championship his junior year and 12-1 campaign and another conference title his senior year...also starred in basketball, earning all-conference laurels as a junior.

Personal: Full name is Jackson Thomas Pryor...born September 16, 2005, in Boone, North Carolina...son of John and Kim Pryor...has a sister, Bethany...father played football at Appalachian State, and mother played basketball at Florida Atlantic.

Santino Varvel, WR6-3, 180, Freshman Goodyear, Ariz. Canyon View High School

Committed to Furman on July 10...projected 2024 graduate of Canyon View (5A) High School...football coach was Nick Gherts...played wide receiver...three-time all-region wide receiver and all-state pick as a junior (senior year yet to be announced)...caught 44 passes for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023...helped lead Canyon View to a region championship as a sophomore and to three state playoffs in his prep career...also starred in track, setting school records and twice earning all-state honors in the 110 and 300m hurdles...won the state 300m hurdles and finished fourth in the 110m hurdles in 2022.

Personal: Full name is Santino Francis Varvel...born January 22, 2006, in Stockton, California...son of Justin and Bridget Varvel...has a sister, Faith.

