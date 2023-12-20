Gamecocks announce sellout for UConn game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – The University of South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office has declared the Gamecock women’s basketball game on Feb. 11 against UConn a sellout. It is the program’s 10th sellout of the 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena, including at least one for the eighth straight women’s basketball season.

University faculty/staff will still be able to use their Carolina Card to gain admission on a first-come, first-served basis, and students will have their allotment to claim when their tickets are released next month.

You did it again, FAMS!

8th straight season with a sellout

10th sellout all-timehttps://t.co/2gRgyqQ2T1



(ᴀɴᴅ ᴡᴇ ʜᴇᴀʀ ᴀɴᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ɢᴀᴍᴇ ɪs ɢᴇᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴄʟᴏsᴇ!) pic.twitter.com/azrqsSuwDg — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) December 20, 2023

The #1/1 Gamecocks and #17/17 Huskies are set for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Sun., Feb. 11, with the game airing on ESPN. South Carolina has won four of its last five meetings against UConn, including in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game and last season in Hartford.

