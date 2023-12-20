Gamecocks announce sellout for UConn game

Colonial Life Arena is seen during player introductions before the South Carolina-Connecticut...
Colonial Life Arena is seen during player introductions before the South Carolina-Connecticut game in Columbia, S.C. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell | Sideline Carolina)
By Gamecocks Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – The University of South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office has declared the Gamecock women’s basketball game on Feb. 11 against UConn a sellout. It is the program’s 10th sellout of the 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena, including at least one for the eighth straight women’s basketball season.

University faculty/staff will still be able to use their Carolina Card to gain admission on a first-come, first-served basis, and students will have their allotment to claim when their tickets are released next month.

The #1/1 Gamecocks and #17/17 Huskies are set for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Sun., Feb. 11, with the game airing on ESPN. South Carolina has won four of its last five meetings against UConn, including in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game and last season in Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies one victim from head-on crash in Greer that killed two
generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

The University of South Carolina football program announced the signing of 24 scholarship...
South Carolina signs 24 scholarship football players on early national signing day
Wofford Director of Athletics Richard Johnson speaks at an event. The Terriers signed 12 new...
Wofford football announces 12 early signings
Furman head coach Clay Hendrix watches his team from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Furman football adds 12 on early national signing day
Greenville High School honored 10 of its athletes Tuesday, including four cross country/track...
Ten Greenville athletes realize college dreams, two become Gamecocks