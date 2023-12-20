Greenville Humane Society says donations urgently needed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society is asking for donations to help with the cold weather. The rescue said they are in urgent need of items to help keep homeless pets warm and dry.

The Human Society asks for simple donations such as blankets, towels and newspapers for their four-legged inhabitants. It is not required for the items to be new.

Donations can be left at the Adoption Center located at Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.