Hulk Hogan baptized at Florida church, embraces faith in 'greatest day' of his life

(WVUE) - Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan recently underwent baptism at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. Hogan, 70, fully submerged himself in water as part of the religious ceremony.

Hogan expressed the significance of his baptism, highlighting his deep faith. He remarked, “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!”

Accompanied by his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, who also participated in the baptism, Hogan has been vocal about his Christian faith. He has previously shared that he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at the age of 14. Hogan credits his faith for guiding him on the path to success.

Reflecting on his journey, Hogan stated, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 years old. The training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game, but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior. And so it is, even now, brother, AMEN!”

