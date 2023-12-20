Johnson Scores 20 as South Carolina Earns 72-62 Victory Over Winthrop

South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson (5) directs his teammates during the second half of an...
South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson (5) directs his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Meechie Johnson scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 72-62 victory over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

South Carolina has won three straight since its 72-67 loss to then-No. 24 Clemson. The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 at home and are 10-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Ta’Lon Cooper added 13 points and Myles Stute had 10 for the Gamecocks, who shot 40% (27 of 68) from the floor and made all 12 of their free throws. Stute made two of their six 3-pointers.

Kelton Talford made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 20 points to lead Winthrop (8-5). K.J. Doucet made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Alex Timmerman chipped in 13 points.

Doucet and Sin’Cere McMahon each made a 3-pointer in a 13-5 surge that pulled Winthrop to 55-53 with 7:20 to play. The Gamecocks scored the next six points and the Eagles didn’t get closer.

Johnson scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting to help South Carolina build a 33-28 halftime lead. Talford scored 10 first-half points and Doucet had eight for the Eagles.

KEY STAT

  • South Carolina’s stifling defense forced four shot clot violations and 14 Winthrop turnovers. Carolina allowed just 34.0 percent (16-for-47) from the field and 33.3 percent (7-for-21) from beyond the arc.

NOTABLES

  • Junior guard Meechie Johnson led Carolina in scoring for the seventh time this season, notching 20 points while adding a team-high five assists. Johnson went 8-of-8 at the charity stripe and has made his last 23 free-throw attempts dating back to the victory against Notre Dame on Nov. 28.
  • Carolina improves to 7-2 when Johnson scores 20 or more points the last two seasons.
  • South Carolina shot a season-high 100.0 percent from the charity stripe, going a perfect 12-of-12 at the line. It ties the highest single-game percentage in program history. The Gamecocks went 9-of-9 on Jan. 26, 2019, at Oklahoma State and 11-of-11 on Jan. 28, 2004, at Vanderbilt.
  • Three players scored in double figures for Carolina: Johnson (20), Ta’Lon Cooper (13), and Myles Stute (10). It marked Cooper’s fourth double figure scoring game of the year and Stute’s seventh (team 7-0 when Stute scores in double figures).
  • The Gamecocks dominated in the trenches, outscoring Winthrop 40-16 in points in the paint.
  • Graduate forward B.J. Mack grabbed a team-high seven rebounds leading the way for Carolina for the fourth time this season.
  • The victory marks the fifth 10-1 start in program history (1933-34, 1970-71, 2003-04, 2015-16, and 2023-24).
  • The win is also the team’s first seven-game home win streak since non-conference play during the 2021-22 season.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (10-1) remain home for the team’s final game before Christmas, squaring off with Elon (6-5) at 6 p.m. (ET) on Friday. Roy Philpott (pxp) and Perry Clark (analyst) will be on the call for the SEC Network broadcast. Carolina’s returns to the court after the holiday for the team’s non-conference finale against Florida A&M on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

