Man arrested in Seneca after two separate investigations

Mugshot of John Miller Jr., who is charged with reckless driving and failing to stop for an officer(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Hallie Shuler and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man was charged with evading police after an attempted traffic stop in Oconee County.

25-year-old John Melvin Miller Jr. was charged with driving with a suspended license, as well as possessing an open bottle of Brandy and a firearm. Miller is not permitted to own a firearm as a convicted felon.

Deputies said Miller was seen passing vehicles on a double yellow line while exceeding the speed limit on Friendship Road. When an officer tried to pull him over, he reportedly continued. The officer had to stop following for safety reasons. He was tracked via a tip to a hotel, where the arrest was made.

Miller Jr. was initially charged with burglary, theft and armed robbery after breaking into a home on Aug. 2nd. Deputies said Miller stole over $100,000 in cash, as well as two firearms and a safe.

Miller is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation.

