Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop

Zeb Davis
Zeb Davis(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was taken into custody after deputies found nearly three pounds of drugs during a recent traffic stop.

Deputies said on December 19, they spotted the suspect, Zeb Davis near US 221 Highway in the Sandy Mush community.

According to deputies, they knew Davis had a revoked driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest, so they pulled him over, where a K-9 alerted deputies that there was an odor of narcotics coming from the car.

Deputies stated that they searched the car and found the following.

  • 13 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • 2.88 lbs of Methamphetamine
  • 47.7 grams of Fentanyl
  • 2 dosage units of Hydrocodone
  • 11 dosage units of Xanax
  • Two 9mm handguns
  • $9,219 in US Currency

Following the search, deputies took Davis into custody and charged him with *Trafficking in Methamphetamine PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance, Trafficking, Opium or Heroin, Two counts of PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Carrying Concealed Gun and Driving while license revoked. They added that Davis was also served a warrant for communicating threats.

Deputies said Davis was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center and given a $2,002,500.00 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
School weather cancellations
Schools in Western North Carolina change schedules due to weather
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head
Zachary Hughes
Judge denies holding Canebrake murder suspect in contempt of court

Latest News

Greenville High School honored 10 of its athletes Tuesday, including four cross country/track...
Ten Greenville athletes realize college dreams, two become Gamecocks
In Depth on what Colorado ruling means for 2024 campaign
In Depth on what Colorado ruling means for 2024 campaign
Groundbreaking for planetarium to be built in Spartanburg
Groundbreaking for planetarium to be built in Spartanburg
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from state's primary ballot
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from state's primary ballot
Community, Law Enforcement agencies support Oconee Co. deputy injured in shooting with benefit...
Benefit concert for injured Oconee Co. deputy