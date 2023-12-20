Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was taken into custody after deputies found nearly three pounds of drugs during a recent traffic stop.

Deputies said on December 19, they spotted the suspect, Zeb Davis near US 221 Highway in the Sandy Mush community.

According to deputies, they knew Davis had a revoked driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest, so they pulled him over, where a K-9 alerted deputies that there was an odor of narcotics coming from the car.

Deputies stated that they searched the car and found the following.

13 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

2.88 lbs of Methamphetamine

47.7 grams of Fentanyl

2 dosage units of Hydrocodone

11 dosage units of Xanax

Two 9mm handguns

$9,219 in US Currency

Following the search, deputies took Davis into custody and charged him with *Trafficking in Methamphetamine PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance, Trafficking, Opium or Heroin, Two counts of PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Carrying Concealed Gun and Driving while license revoked. They added that Davis was also served a warrant for communicating threats.

Deputies said Davis was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center and given a $2,002,500.00 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.