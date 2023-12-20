Officials: No threats found after reports of active shooter in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County officials said no threats were found after reports were made of an active shooting in downtown Asheville Wednesday morning.

Officials said an emergency alert was triggered at the Buncombe County Health and Human Services Building at 40 Coxe Avenue.

According to the county, law enforcement is on scene responding and clearing the building. Employees and visitors were relocated to the post office across the street.

Officials said is no evidence of an active assailant at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Two killed in head-on crash in Greer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.