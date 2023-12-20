Peace Center donates concert piano to Fine Arts Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just in time for the holidays, the Peace Center donated a piece of their history to students at the Fine Arts Center.

The nine-foot Steinway & Sons was the first grand concert piano at the Peace Center when it opened. This type of piano is known for its craftsmanship and impeccable sound. The Steinway name is renowned across the world, they are handmade in the United States, and they grace the finest concert halls all across the world.

Aside from its beautiful design, the history behind this piano is just as stellar. Some of the greatest musicians have performed on it including Lang Lang, jazz musician Diana Krall, and the iconic Ray Charles. Charles was blind as a child but is considered to be one of the most influential jazz and R&B musicians of all time. In his career, he won a total of 18 Grammys.

Now, students at the Fine Arts Center are leaving their mark among its black and white keys. Director of the Fine Arts Center Vee Vopat says having a piano like this is very special.

“It’s very rare for an instrument like this to be in the hands of students,” Vopat said. “It shows that the Peace Center values what we are doing here, and to have something like this here is a dream come true.”

For students like William Armstrong, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.

“There is something magical about it just knowing that I am playing a piano that the greatest pianists in the world have played,” he said. “And it’s here, at the Fine Arts Center and we are so lucky.”

The piano is now sitting in the Fine Arts recital hall and will be used for concerts and educational purposes and Vopat says he couldn’t be happier.

“We just want to say thank you to the Peace Center, you have invested in our students and we couldn’t be more grateful,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.