Pegues, Hien Propel Furman To Victory Over Presbyterian, 76-61

By Furman Athletics
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greenville, S.C. (Furman Athletics) – JP Pegues poured in 21 points and Garrett Hien notched his first career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to propel Furman to a 76-61 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Timmons Arena.

Pegues connected on 8-of-12 shots from the field and all three of his free throw attempts to net 21 or more points for the fourth consecutive outing. Hien, who also went 8-of-12 from the floor, added five assists and a pair of steals to go with his double-double.

The Paladins (6-6) limited Presbyterian to 39.7% shooting, including a 4-for-21 effort from behind the arc. Furman scored 13 points off 10 Blue Hose turnovers while committing just eight turnovers of its own.

Hien scored back-to-back baskets and Davis Molnar followed with a three-point play to help Furman end the first half on a 7-0 run that gave the Paladins a 37-26 edge at intermission. A triple and 1-for-2 trip to the foul line by Hien opened the second half before Pegues drained back-to-back threes to push the lead to 47-30 with 16:50 remaining. Furman extended its margin to as many as 22 en route to its 10th straight win inside Timmons Arena.

The Paladins shot 45% from the field despite connecting on just 5-of-27 three-point attempts. Furman made good on 17-of-25 trips to the charity stripe to outscore Presbyterian by 10 points on the foul line.

Marquis Barnett led the Blue Hose (7-6) with 14 points and Jonah Pierce came off the bench to add 11.

Furman will return to action on Saturday, December 30, when it hosts the Anderson Trojans for a 2 p.m. tip-off in the non-conference finale at Timmons Arena.

