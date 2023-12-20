Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a woman was arrested after they found more than half a pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Monday.

Officers pulled over a silver Ford sedan for several traffic violations. Police said they asked to search the vehicle and the driver, 32-year-old Kerri Cheyenne Boggs, told them she had fentanyl in the car.

K-9 officer Coss sniffed out 250 grams of blue powdered fentanyl, police said. They also found thousands of dollars in cash.

Cash seized during fentanyl bust in Walhalla. (Walhalla PD)

Boggs is charged with trafficking fentanyl. She is being held at the Oconee County Detention center on a $200,000 bond.

