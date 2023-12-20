Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop

Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.(Walhalla PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a woman was arrested after they found more than half a pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Monday.

Officers pulled over a silver Ford sedan for several traffic violations. Police said they asked to search the vehicle and the driver, 32-year-old Kerri Cheyenne Boggs, told them she had fentanyl in the car.

K-9 officer Coss sniffed out 250 grams of blue powdered fentanyl, police said. They also found thousands of dollars in cash.

Cash seized during fentanyl bust in Walhalla.
Cash seized during fentanyl bust in Walhalla.(Walhalla PD)

Boggs is charged with trafficking fentanyl. She is being held at the Oconee County Detention center on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
SCHP: Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head
Emmanuel Quarles was last seen leaving his home with the suspect charged in his murder in...
Coroner confirms remains found of 2015 homicide victim

Latest News

Peace Center donates concert piano
Peace Center donates concert piano to Fine Arts Center
Clemson signs 22 in early signing period
Clemson signs 22 in early signing period
Grinch rides around Las Vegas on a Trike motorcycle
Grinch rides around Las Vegas on a Trike motorcycle
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area