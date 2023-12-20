SCHP: Two killed in head-on crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash in Greer Tuesday night.

According to troopers, the crash took place at 9:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 101. After colliding into each other, both drivers in each vehicle passed away on scene.

At this time, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Community, Law Enforcement agencies support Oconee Co. deputy injured in shooting with benefit concert

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.