SCHP: Two killed in head-on crash in Greer

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said two people were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash in Greer Tuesday night.

According to troopers, the crash took place at 9:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 101. After colliding into each other, both drivers in each vehicle passed away on scene.

At this time, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

Stay tuned for more information.

