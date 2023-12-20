Sleep in Heavenly Peace Building Beds for Children in Need

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Almost 100 kids in Pickens County are asking for something we all probably take for granted...a bed to call their own.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity based in Easley is working to change that by doing these three things, collecting funds, building beds and delivering beds to kids who do not have one in Pickens and Piedmont County.

“We service approximately 19,000 students and anywhere between two and three percent of those students do not have a bed to sleep in. We have an assembly line that we can take anywhere and we take it all over the place, churches and parking lots. We set up an assembly line and build beds on sight,” Phil Sergeant, President of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Easley chapter said.

Along with the assembly line comes a group of community members ready to lend a helping hand.

“We publicize it through Facebook and then volunteers sign up and they come to our build and help us build beds,” Sergeant said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace doesn’t just build beds for the holidays.

“We build beds all year long and we try to keep up with it. Right now we’re behind, we have 41 individual requests for 94 beds and we have about 28 beds in stock,” Sergeant said.

A lack of sleep can cause some people to have a bad day, yet for some children without a proper bed, the consequences extend far beyond a difficult day.

“It just really helps kids emotionally and physically to have a good night’s sleep,” Sergeant said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides beds for children between the ages of 3 - 18.

“We take applications over the internet, anyone can apply for a bed and we usually contact you within an hour or a couple of hours to do the survey. It’s very quick we do it over the phone and then we arrange for a delivery just as quickly as we can,” Sergeant said.

Sergeant said donations go a long way.

“There are several ways you can donate, number one if you would like to sponsor a build a build costs $2500 and that pays for all of the lumber and it also allows us enough money to buy the mattresses and linens. You can also go on our Facebook page and we have a link on our Facebook page where you can purchase the linens, you can purchase just pillows or comforters. Everything has to be new we cannot take anything that is used due to our insurance regulations,” Sergeant said.

