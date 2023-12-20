Solicitor: Gaffney man sentenced to prison after friend drowns in river

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a Gaffney man was tried and found guilty of a murder that took place in 2019.

Officials said on Dec. 15, 38-year-old Christopher Chad Duncan was issued 40 years in prison for the murder of Justin William Cash.

According to the solicitor’s office, Justin William Cash’s body was found in the Broad River on June 14, 2019. 38-year-old Christopher Chad Duncan told authorities he initially met Cash around 1 a.m. to float down a section of the river. It was Cash’s first time floating down the river.

When interrogated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan claimed Cash was under the influence while in the water, fell off his float and Duncan could not reach Cash to assist him. Officials said as evidence of extensive bruising on Cash’s limbs as well as Cash’s broken hyoid bone was revealed to Duncan, he drastically changed his statement to law enforcement.

Officials said Duncan then claimed that once Cash fell off his float, Duncan was grabbing Cash and pulling him in a headlock to try and assist him. Evidence showed that Duncan was not seeking help for Cash and that he lied about going to a nearby house for help.

Testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose discussed the heavy bruising and scratches found on Cash’s arms and lower legs. The socilitor’s office said Dr. Rose went to Broad River for first-hand knowledge of the river and to see if any rapids were present that would explain the injuries to Cash; there were none. Dr. Rose also noted that she has never seen the hyoid bone broken in any situation other than a strangulation.

During the trial Deputy Solicitor Leskanic repeatedly pointed out Duncan’s untruths about his alleged attempts to save his friend.

Officials said on Dec. 15, Duncan was issued 40 years in prison for the murder of Cash.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Two killed in head-on crash in Greer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.