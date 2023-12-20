South Carolina signs 24 scholarship football players on early national signing day

List includes 16 high school signees, 8 transfer signees
The University of South Carolina football program announced the signing of 24 scholarship...
The University of South Carolina football program announced the signing of 24 scholarship student-athletes Wednesday.(Gamecock Football Twitter/X page)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUA, S.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - The University of South Carolina football program announced the signing of 24 scholarship student-athletes Wednesday.

The list includes 16 signees from the high school and junior college ranks for the early signing period that opened today, and eight signees who are coming to South Carolina via the transfer portal from other four-year institutions.

The 2023 December Signing Class can be found here.

Bios on those who came through the transfer portal can be found here.

