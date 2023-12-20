Spartanburg library leaders break ground on downtown planetarium

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A planetarium is coming to Spartanburg. Leaders broke ground Tuesday on the facility that will be next door to the downtown library

“This is a special day for Spartanburg,” said Mayor Jerome Rice, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Downtown Spartanburg is in an era of transformation. The latest project is a new planetarium, which has not been named yet.

“It brings the sciences to the street but it also brings entertainment and other activities as well,” said County Librarian Todd Stephens.

County library leaders have been working on the project for more than 3 years. It’ll be a three-story facility beside the library headquarters with a public plaza outside, and inside a 50-foot dome and 134-seat theater.

“We will also have classrooms, and then we’ll have our makerspace—the ‘Sparks Space’ with our 3D printers, sewing machines, embroidery machines, podcast equipment,” he said.

The theater will be used for educational programming and movies.

“Not only will it lead to more momentum in our downtown, but what a fabulous resource for our children,” said County Councilman Manning Lynch.

Speaking of momentum, downtown is on a roll and city leaders say this will take things out of this world.

“We look forward to all of this that is coming right downtown Spartanburg; to the new City-County joint complex right across the street, we’re reimagining Morgan Square of course the baseball [stadium], we just broke ground on a new Fairfield Inn [hotel],” said Mayor Rice.

If construction goes as planned, they expect a grand opening in April of 2025. This will actually be Spartanburg’s second planetarium, Spartanburg School District 6 already has a smaller one. The project is funded with bonds from the county and $5 million dollars from private donations.

