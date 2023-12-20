Spartanburg man sentenced following deadly shooting in 2021

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2021.

Officials said 28-year-old Scottie Wilson Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

According to officials, the situation began on January 15, 2021, at a residence along Asheville Highway when Wilson and the victim, Charles Foster, began arguing about a missing air compressor. Officials stated that the fight escalated into a physical altercation, which eventually moved to Foster’s bedroom. As the two were fighting, Wilson’s mom reportedly got a firearm and threw it onto Foster’s bed before leaving to call 911.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Foster dead from gunshot wounds. Officers could not find Wilson at the scene, but he turned himself in the next day.

Officials explained that Wilson lived at the residence with his mother and Foster. Following the incident, Wilson’s mother said that she grabbed the gun because Foster was known to keep a firearm under his pillow. However, officers reported that when they found Foster’s gun, it was nowhere near the bed in his room.

After pleading guilty, Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.