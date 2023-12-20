Ten Greenville athletes realize college dreams, two become Gamecocks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High School honored 10 of its athletes Tuesday, including four cross country/track athletes and six football players, for Early National Signing Day as they realized their dreams of competing in college.

Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett and lineman Blake Franks will continue as teammates at the next. They both signed to play with the South Carolina Gamecocks while surrounded by family.

“It was a little bit more passionate (than expected),” Franks said. “I enjoyed seeing my family, seeing my friends. It helped me feel hopeful that I’m not going to be alone in this journey, but I’m going to have people that have my back to just be there when I need them.”

Bennett had the backs of all his teammates as the only signee to address and thank the crowd in the auditorium.

“A lot of my teammates, they’re not really very media savvy. Haha,” Bennett said. “Me being the guy I am, I just wanted to address everybody and make them feel welcome because they did take the time out of their day, and I respect that.”

One guy who took the time to support Bennett was his old Greenville teammate and cousin, Tyler Brown. Brown is now a Freshman All-American wide receiver at Clemson, which is future Gamecock Bennett’s newest rival.

“It’s going to be a split between the family, half Clemson, half Gamecocks. But we live for it, and we can’t wait to do it,” Bennett said. “It’s a blessing to be able to watch what he (Tyler) has been doing his whole life on a level that we’re all trying to get to. So just to watch him be able to do that, it just adds more fire to me that I’m ready to play against him every November.”

Greenville Football Head Coach Greg Porter left his seniors with some parting words for perspective.

“Yes, we love football, but we know football will not last forever. But you get the education,” Porter said. “The opportunity to play on the big stage in your home state. That’s amazing. When you come to Greenville, those opportunities and those dreams can come true.”

For 10 Greenville athletes, they just did.

Full List of Greenville’s Early National Signing Day Athletes

1. Amelia Gray: Middlebury College - Cross Country/Track

2. Arden Gray: Emory University - Cross Country/Track

3. Knox Young: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Cross Country/Track

4. Kendred Walker: Appalachian State University - Cross Country/Track

5. Jayden Wilson-Abrams: Charleston Southern University - Football

6. Mazeo Bennett: University of South Carolina - Football

7. Blake Franks: University of South Carolina - Football

8. Zachary Pickelsimer: Livingstone College - Football

9. Bruce Knauber: Furman University - Football

10. Julius Tate: Coastal Carolina - Football

