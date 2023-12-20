Upstate man sentenced for deadly 2019 shooting in Spartanburg County

Danny Faulkner
Danny Faulkner(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that left one person dead in 2019.

Officials said Danny Faulkner pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. They added that he was given credit for the 1487 days that he’s served in jail or on home detention.

Officials began investigating the shooting in November 2019 when Fulkner’s wife, Angela Faulkner, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a mobile home along Hobbysville Road. Angela Faulkner was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she later passed away from her injuries.

According to law enforcement, Danny Faulkner initially described the shooting as an accident, saying that he had picked up the gun because he wanted to kill himself when she grabbed it, pointed it at herself and pulled the trigger. However, following an investigation, Faulkner was taken into custody and charged with murder.

