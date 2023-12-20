Warming back up, rain possible for Christmas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures gradually start to warm up heading into the end of the week. And we’re still looking ahead to some rain for Christmas.

While Wednesday started off as another cold day, temperatures warm quickly to highs a little warmer than Tuesday. We peak in the low to mid 50s which is still just a few degrees below normal in the Upstate. It’s another dry and sunny day and the winds are calm so no need to factor in a little extra chill.

Mainly sunny and a little warmer (Fox Carolina)

We have one more very cold night ahead. Temperatures once again tumble into the 20s across the area for Thursday morning so keep all the cold weather gear handy.

Another cold morning (Fox Carolina)

Thursday afternoon gets us back to above normal temperatures. Highs climb to the mid 50s to the low 60s putting us about 5° above normal for late December. It’s another dry but we do get a little more cloud cover with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mix of sun and clouds and mild (Fox Carolina)

The dry weather continues for Friday and on into the weekend. The hints of isolated showers over the weekend have backed off so it’s looking mainly dry for Saturday and Christmas Eve Day. It’s still warm with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing, even into the mountains.

Mild and dry through Christmas Eve, rain possible for Christmas Day (Fox Carolina)

A system approaches from the west over the weekend bringing rain chances Christmas Day. A fairly moist system tracks NE over the area Monday, lingering into Tuesday. Exact amounts are uncertain but early estimates bring us anywhere from a half an inch to 3″. Timing of the arrival and departure of the system has some flexibility so stay tuned as we nail down more of the specifics.

Showers possible on Monday, Christmas Day. (WHNS)

Temperatures look to remain warm enough to avoid any chance of wintery precipitation. Overnight lows are in the 40s but highs do take a hit, dropping into the upper 40s to the low 50s.

