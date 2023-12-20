Wofford football announces 12 early signings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) - The Wofford College football program announced the signings of twelve student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period that began on Wednesday.

The Terriers will welcome nine players on offense and three players on defense. The student-athletes are from eight different states, and include three NCAA Division I transfers.

“We as a staff are excited about this year’s class,” said head coach Shawn Watson. “We were able to address immediate needs on both the offense and defense, while adding to our depth moving forward. The number one thing we wanted to get fixed was our offensive line. We were able to add two excellent transfers into that mix in Mason Howard and Elisha Samples. We were able to add to our tight ends with Carlos Anaya. On defense, we had an immediate need at safety and we were able to address that with C.J. Coombes.

“We added a great playmaker in Ivory Aikens who will impact us early, along with Jaden Fowler in the wide receiver group,” continued Watson. “The tight ends added a talented young player in Isaiah Haithcock. At quarterback, we have a really competitive room and Eric Handley will add to that. We wanted to build for the future on the offensive line as well and Gavin Major and J’Von Lindsey are excellent players. On the defensive side of the ball, Ramon McCollough and Darius Malcolm both can be impactful players. Overall, I am excited about the class. The staff did an excellent job of going out and identifying and addressing our needs.”

On defense, the newcomers include safety C.J. Coombes (Bellefonte, Del.), cornerback Darius Malcolm Jr. (Atlanta, Ga.) and defensive end Ramon McCollough Jr. (Daytona Beach, Fla.).

Joining the team on offense are linemen Mason Howard (Moseley, Va.), J’Von Lindsey (Medina, Ohio), Gavin Major (Charlotte, N.C.) and Elisha Samples (Mount Airy, N.C.), tight ends Carlos Anaya (Barstow, Calif.) and Isaiah Haithcock (Washington Court House, Ohio), wide receivers Ivory Aikens (Miami, Fla.) and Jaden Fowler (Moultrie, Ga.), along with quarterback Eric Handley (Birmingham, Ala.).

The regular signing period will begin on February 7, 2024, while any additional transfers will be announced upon enrollment. The team will return to campus in January for strength and conditioning work during interim, with spring practice slated to begin in March.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.

2024 Wofford Football Newcomers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School

Ivory Aikens WR 5-6 145 Miami, Fla. / Miami Norland

Carlos Anaya TE 6-6 220 Barstow, Calif. / Riverside Prep / Victor Valley

C.J. Coombes S 6-0 202 Bellefonte, Del. / Delaware Military / Tulsa

Jaden Fowler WR 6-2 200 Moultrie, Ga. / Colquitt

Isaiah Haithcock TE 6-5 210 Washington Court House, Ohio / Washington

Eric Handley QB 6-2 200 Birmingham, Ala. / Pleasant Grove

Mason Howard OL 6-7 300 Moseley, Va. / Cosby / Old Dominion

J’Von Lindsey OL 6-0 285 Medina, Ohio / Archbishop Hoban

Gavin Major OL 6-3 265 Charlotte, N.C. / Charlotte Christian

Darius Malcolm Jr. CB 5-9 170 Atlanta, Ga. / North Atlanta

Ramon McCollough Jr. DE 6-2 254 Daytona Beach, Fla. / Mainland

Elisha Samples OL 6-4 284 Mount Airy, N.C. / North Forsyth / East Carolina

2024 Newcomers

Ivory Aikens (5-6, 145, Miami, Fla.) played three seasons at Miami Norland High School. As a senior, he had 752 receiving yards and 405 kick return yards with eleven total touchdowns. The team was 14-1 overall on the season. During his junior season he had 712 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. He also ran track, primarily the 100 and 200 meters.

Carlos Anaya (6-6, 220, Barstow, Calif.) played at Victor Valley College last season and earned American Metro All-Conference second team honors. He had eleven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He graduated from Riverside Prep, where he also ran the 100 and 200 meters with the track team.

C.J. Coombes (6-0, 202, Bellefonte, Del.) spent last season at the University of Tulsa, where he played in four games, primarily on special teams. He played a postgraduate season at IMG Academy, where he had 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions as the team won a national championship. At Delaware Military Academy, he was named All-Conference as a sophomore, junior and senior. During his senior year he had 67 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored seven total touchdowns as the team was 11-1 overall. He also played basketball and lacrosse.

Jaden Fowler (6-2, 200, Moultrie, Ga.) was a three-year starter at Colquitt High School. He finished his career with 16 catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns as he played both wide receiver and tight end. The team won region titles in 2022 and 2023, with a 25-2 record in those two seasons. He also lettered twice in track, primarily running the 100 and 200 meters.

Isaiah Haithcock (6-5, 210, Washington Court House, Ohio) was a three-year starter at Washington High School. During his senior season he had 24 catches for 313 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 14 tackles and three sacks on defense. He earned first team FAC and first team All-District honors. He also played basketball for four seasons, scoring 212 points last season with 17 blocks.

Eric Handley (6-2, 200), Birmingham. Ala.) was the starting quarterback at Pleasant Grove High School. During his senior season, he was 197-of-268 for 3,355 yards and 32 touchdowns as the team posted a 10-2 record. As a junior he was 170-of-2500 for 3,108 yards and 37 touchdowns to earn second team All-State honors, with the team going 12-2 on the season. His brother played football at UAB.

Mason Howard (6-7, 300, Moseley, Va.) spent the past two seasons at Old Dominion, but did not see game action. At Cosby High School, he was a two-year starter on the offensive line and also played basketball.

J’Von Lindsey (6-0, 285, Medina, Ohio) was a three-year letterman at Archbishop Hoban on the offensive line. In his four years on the team, they posted a 65-3 overall record with one state championship and three state runner-up finishes. He earned All-District and honorable mention All-State honors. He also competed in track and field.

Gavin Major (6-3, 265, Charlotte, N.C.) set a record for most career games started on the offensive line at Charlotte Christian School. He was named All-Conference three times. In four seasons he did not allow a sack as the team won a pair of conference championships and won the 2020 state championship. He served as the president of the National Honor Society.

Darius Malcolm Jr. (5-9, 170, Atlanta, Ga.) played four seasons in the secondary at North Atlanta High School. As a senior, he had 23 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and four interceptions, while adding 780 yards and nine touchdowns at running back. During his junior season he had 38 tackles and one interception. He won a state title and set a state record in the 4x200 relay with the track team.

Ramon McCollough Jr. (6-2, 254, Daytona Beach, Fla.) played defensive end at Mainland High School, with the team winning the 2023 state championship. As a senior he had 58 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. During his junior season he was named All-Area with 53 tackles and six sacks. He also competed in track and field.

Elisha Samples (6-4, 284, Mount Airy, N.C.) spent the past two seasons at East Carolina University, seeing action in one game. He was a three-year letterman at North Forsyth High School in Georgia. As a senior he was named second team All-Conference and second team All-Region, while he earned honorable mention All-Conference and All-Region honors during his junior season.

