Asheville man accused of wrongfully opening account to tarnish women's credit

Robert Higgins
Robert Higgins(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged following a fraud investigation.

Deputies said 46-year-old Andrew Higgin of Asheville was charged with felonious identity theft.

According to deputies, Higgins allegedly opened an account under a female victim’s name and used it solely to tarnish her credit.

Deputies stated that they began investigating the situation on June 28 and took Higgins into Custody on December 7.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies two victims from head-on crash in Greer
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Zeb Davis
Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

The victim of a deadly fire in Chesnee has been identified as 75-year-old James Edward Copeland
Chesnee fire victim identified
Deputies: Shooting victim waives investigation, doesn’t want cousin in jail
Shooting generic
Coroner responding after two people shot in Anderson County
Car Crash
Upstate man dies 8 months after crash
11-year-old entrepreneur makes donation to Greenville Humane Society
Young entrepreneur donates money to Greenville Humane Society