Asheville man accused of wrongfully opening account to tarnish women's credit

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged following a fraud investigation.

Deputies said 46-year-old Andrew Higgin of Asheville was charged with felonious identity theft.

According to deputies, Higgins allegedly opened an account under a female victim’s name and used it solely to tarnish her credit.

Deputies stated that they began investigating the situation on June 28 and took Higgins into Custody on December 7.

