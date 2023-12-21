Boil-water advisory issued for Pendleton residents

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Residents in Pendleton are under a boil-water advisory after a water main break in the town on Thursday.

Pendleton Water Works said the break occurred near Greenville Street and E. Queen Street. The boil-water advisory, which was issued at 1:30 p.m., is in effect until further notice.

The following streets are affected: Greenville Street, E. Queen Street, Belmina Street, Crenshaw Street, Stephens Road, Robinson Street, Central Road, White Street, Gantt Street, Washington Circle, N. Elm Street, Watkins Street, Boggs Streets, Woodland Drive, Bailey Avenue, Warley Circle, Crouch Drive, Chester Circle, Hopkins Avenue, and Pinewood Drive.

Residents should boil any water used for drinking, consumption, making ice or brushing teeth for at least one full minute.

